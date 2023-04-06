Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,077. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

