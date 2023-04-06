Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of META stock opened at $211.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $548.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $228.99.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

