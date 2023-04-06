Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $847,892.78

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $847,892.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009688 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00022536 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.