MetisDAO Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $120.16 million and $4.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $27.00 or 0.00096680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.62026909 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $5,081,356.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

