MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NeoGenomics Profile

NEO remained flat at $14.81 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,000. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.51.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.