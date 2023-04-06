MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,641. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $199,467.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

