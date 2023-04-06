MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 102,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

