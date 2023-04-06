MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Revance Therapeutics worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 151,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 509,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,596. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,215 shares of company stock worth $4,524,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

