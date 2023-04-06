MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,901. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,340 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

