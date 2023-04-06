MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 135,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

