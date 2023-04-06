MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,469 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $556,584 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

RNA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 707,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.10. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

