MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

ZM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 1,235,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,138 shares of company stock worth $4,865,601 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.