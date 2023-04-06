MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in XPEL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in XPEL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,193,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 804,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618,498 shares in the company, valued at $48,193,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,629,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 43,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,527. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

