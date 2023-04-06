Metro Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.78.

Metro stock opened at C$75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.71. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.30 and a 12 month high of C$78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Metro’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

