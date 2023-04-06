MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MFV opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
