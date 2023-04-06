MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MFV opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

