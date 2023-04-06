Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.35 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $655.05 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,019,756,333 coins and its circulating supply is 879,864,491 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,019,668,492.8400393 with 879,636,527.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.75105257 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $23,879,938.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

