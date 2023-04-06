Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 1,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 489.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,941 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 16.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 710,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 85.3% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 161,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.