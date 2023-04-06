Miranda Jayne Toledano Buys 30,000 Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entera Bio Stock Down 6.4 %

ENTX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 100,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,684. The company has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83. Entera Bio Ltd. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entera Bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.