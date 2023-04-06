Missfresh (NYSE:MF) versus Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Head-To-Head Review

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Missfresh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Missfresh has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Missfresh and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $1.09 billion 0.01 -$604.11 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 3.94 $37.52 million $17.04 12.73

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Missfresh on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks. It also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

