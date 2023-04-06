Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

