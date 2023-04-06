Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.