Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

Shares of MOPHY stock opened at C$8.99 on Friday. Monadelphous Group has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$8.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.98.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

Monadelphous Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.1452 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Monadelphous Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.