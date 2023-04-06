Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Franklin Electric accounts for about 2.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 118,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,111. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

