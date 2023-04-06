Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $161.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,931. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

