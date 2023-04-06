Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FFIV traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,585. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $214.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,813. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

