Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,960. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $145.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.