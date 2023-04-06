Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,960. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $145.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

