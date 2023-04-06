Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,517,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,910,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $234,937,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,616,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,558,000 after buying an additional 428,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,487. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

