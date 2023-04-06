Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,007 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $48.18. 513,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

