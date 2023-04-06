Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,082. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

