Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 371,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 106,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

