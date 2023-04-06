Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,203 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $175,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.30. 1,095,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,150. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.