Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.25. 960,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

