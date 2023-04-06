Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 4,360 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.61. The stock had a trading volume of 295,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,025. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

