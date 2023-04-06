Monument Capital Management Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,616 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
LPX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.32. 294,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,992. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.
