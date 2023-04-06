Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $150.54. 3,429,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,794. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $405.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

