Monument Capital Management Invests $2.15 Million in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,381,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COKE traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $533.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.24 and its 200-day moving average is $492.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

