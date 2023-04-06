Monument Capital Management Sells 407 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $267.34. 20,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,305. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $283.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

