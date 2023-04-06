Monument Capital Management Sells 682 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $75.27. 1,267,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,767. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

