Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $231.51 million and $5.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,018,100 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

