Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $230.75 million and $6.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00064655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 607,312,847 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.