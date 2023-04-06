Morgan Stanley Cuts Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $9.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

