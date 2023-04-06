Morgan Stanley Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $194.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.08.

First Solar Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $201.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -480.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

