Morgan Stanley Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $58.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

