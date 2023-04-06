Morgan Stanley Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $105.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $222.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.