MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

