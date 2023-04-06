MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

MSM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.34. 89,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

