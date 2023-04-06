MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $84.56 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

