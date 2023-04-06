MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $85.06. 43,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,057. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 232,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

