MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 1,044,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,998,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,415,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

