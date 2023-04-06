My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0641 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.88 million and $418,236.19 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,159 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

