Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.